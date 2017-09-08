Join the Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute for the 6th Annual Men & Machines Car and Bike Show.

Organizer Betsy Smith points out… we take care of our cars and fine-tune them regularly, why wouldn’t we do the same thing for our bodies? The day will not only feature different cars and bikes, but will give men the opportunity to learn more about their health and how they can live a life of wellness.

The show will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9th from 10:00am-3:00pm. Admission is completely free for spectators.

In addition to the car show, there will be prizes, kids’ activities, 50/50 drawings, and food and beverage concessions.

Registration is still open for vehicles and bikes; the cost is $25. For more information or to register, call 406-731-8250, or head to their website. Registration will also be open the morning of the show, beginning at 7:00am.