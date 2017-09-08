New parking fees could bring old parking garages up to date

Since 2014, there's been big talk about parking in Downtown Great Falls and increasing rates, which would allow the parking system to operate and maintain itself independently. Residents will finally get their chance to voice their opinion.

The resolution was brought back to the commission meeting on Tuesday, on whether the city should increase the parking rates for the downtown parking garages and several parking lots the city owns.

Craig Raymond, director of planning and community development for Great Falls said, the fee will bring almost $50,000 dollars annually to do things like maintenance and possibly getting security for customers that have been asking for it.

The rates will effect those who pay monthly fees for parking in those garages and lots.

Commissioner Bill Bronson said the garages and lots are already under-used and this increase could deter people from using the facilities altogether.

The next city commission meeting to discuss this is on September 19th at the Civic Center.