Water, air quality among potential impacts from state budget cuts

The CMR defense wowed the crowds on Friday with a scrimmage full of sacks and interceptions.
Darionn Douglas was charged with Aggravated Assault after he admitted to police that he repeatedly punched, elbowed, and kneed an unconscious man in the face. Now the man has been declared brain dead.
Last week, we told you the Department of Environmental Quality was forced to cut a critical program in the fight against meth contamination... this, as a result of routine budget cuts. Today, the DEQ was forced to submit an additional ten percent budget cut in response to a request from Governor Steve Bullock. The Governor says he made that request due to a number of factors, including unforeseen costs for Montana's severe drought and wildfire season, and low market prices for oi...
For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...
Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.
Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.
