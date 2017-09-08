Montana Strong: Chiropractors back Firefighters

Montana Strong.

It’s a phrase being used a lot lately, as people statewide continue to support first responders and volunteers alike during this challenging wildfire season.

Although Dr. Lee Hudson, a chiropractor at the Advanced Chiropractic Center, can’t be out on the front lines he wanted to help. He’s also a board of the Montana Chiropractic Association.

Now they’re helping firefighters by giving free coverage.

“It's just our way of trying to do something to help in the efforts,” Hudson said. “Obviously an old guy like me can’t get out there on the lines fighting the fires. But this is our way of being to help with the wildfires.”

Since this is a statewide effort, Hudson says the best way for firefighters to get coverage in their area is to go to mtchiro.org.

Beginning Monday, their website will have a list of chiropractors participating. Anybody on the list will be available to get firefighters scheduled for an appointment to get the help they need.