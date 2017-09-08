Highway 200 closed; more evacuations due to Alice Creek Fire

An update to the Alice Creek Fire on this Friday evening: new evacuation orders have been released by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, after the fire moved east above the Elk Meadows Area.

As of Friday evening, the Sheriff's department is evacuating homes along Highway 200, mile marker 92 east to Highway 435/434. The evacuations are mandatory. Highway 200 is temporarily closed east of Lincoln at the intersection of Highway 279 that travels to Helena.

The east end of the temporary block is Highway 287, the road that travels to I-15, Augusta and Glacier Park.

The Sheriff is working with the Montana Department of Transportation to block off private driveways all along the evacuated area. When the roads are blocked, the highway will be re-opened.

A temporary shelter is being opened up at the Wolf Creek School.