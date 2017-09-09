9/8 Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

9/8 Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Belt 63, Box Elder 0
    
Billings Central 49, Glendive 20
    
Billings Senior 32, Billings Skyview 14
    
Billings West 27, Kalispell Flathead 20
    
Bozeman 7, Kalispell Glacier 6
    
Bridger 72, Fromberg 16
    
Broadus 16, Culbertson 14
    
Butte Central 49, Whitefish 7
    
Cascade 40, Chinook 20
    
Choteau 68, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 20
    
Cut Bank 33, Conrad 20
    
Dillon 16, Columbia Falls 14
    
Fairfield 34, Missoula Loyola 10
    
Flint Creek 54, Clark Fork 14
    
Forsyth 46, Circle 18
    
Fort Benton 72, Simms 24
    
Great Falls Russell 29, Missoula Big Sky 22
    
Harlowton 40, Absarokee 14
    
Helena 67, Missoula Hellgate 6
    
Huntley Project def. Poplar, forfeit
    
Jefferson (Boulder) 47, Three Forks 0
    
Joliet 50, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 18
    
Jordan 66, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 12
    
Laurel 42, Havre 21
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 27, Livingston 6
    
Lone Peak 42, Broadview-Lavina 6
    
Manhattan 24, Big Timber 22
    
Miles City 26, Belgrade 14
    
Missoula Sentinel 28, Great Falls 6
    
Mon-Dak 36, Richey-Lambert 18
    
Park City 60, Gardiner 6
    
Roundup 20, Baker/Plevna 9
    
Scobey-Opheim 82, Lodge Grass 0
    
Shelby 37, Malta-Whitewater-Saco 22
    
Shepherd 63, Wolf Point 0
    
Shields Valley 65, Northern Cheyenne 0
    
Sidney 34, Hardin 7
    
St. Ignatius def. Hot Springs, forfeit
    
Townsend 31, Columbus 18
    
Valley Christian 64, Sheridan 44
    
Whitehall 41, Red Lodge 7
    
Wibaux 41, Savage 0
    
Winnett-Grass Range def. Custer-Hysham, forfeit
    
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
    
Anaconda vs. Deer Lodge, ppd.
 

