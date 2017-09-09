9/8 Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Belt 63, Box Elder 0



Billings Central 49, Glendive 20



Billings Senior 32, Billings Skyview 14



Billings West 27, Kalispell Flathead 20



Bozeman 7, Kalispell Glacier 6



Bridger 72, Fromberg 16



Broadus 16, Culbertson 14



Butte Central 49, Whitefish 7



Cascade 40, Chinook 20



Choteau 68, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 20



Cut Bank 33, Conrad 20



Dillon 16, Columbia Falls 14



Fairfield 34, Missoula Loyola 10



Flint Creek 54, Clark Fork 14



Forsyth 46, Circle 18



Fort Benton 72, Simms 24



Great Falls Russell 29, Missoula Big Sky 22



Harlowton 40, Absarokee 14



Helena 67, Missoula Hellgate 6



Huntley Project def. Poplar, forfeit



Jefferson (Boulder) 47, Three Forks 0



Joliet 50, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 18



Jordan 66, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 12



Laurel 42, Havre 21



Lewistown (Fergus) 27, Livingston 6



Lone Peak 42, Broadview-Lavina 6



Manhattan 24, Big Timber 22



Miles City 26, Belgrade 14



Missoula Sentinel 28, Great Falls 6



Mon-Dak 36, Richey-Lambert 18



Park City 60, Gardiner 6



Roundup 20, Baker/Plevna 9



Scobey-Opheim 82, Lodge Grass 0



Shelby 37, Malta-Whitewater-Saco 22



Shepherd 63, Wolf Point 0



Shields Valley 65, Northern Cheyenne 0



Sidney 34, Hardin 7



St. Ignatius def. Hot Springs, forfeit



Townsend 31, Columbus 18



Valley Christian 64, Sheridan 44



Whitehall 41, Red Lodge 7



Wibaux 41, Savage 0



Winnett-Grass Range def. Custer-Hysham, forfeit



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS



Anaconda vs. Deer Lodge, ppd.

