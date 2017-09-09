6th Annual Men & Machines Car and Bike Show.

Hundreds of classic and sports cars all came together for this event.

Betsy Smith, cancer program supervisor at Benefis, said this years is one of the biggest turn out they've seen and says it more than just seeing shining cars but about coming together to make a better life for families.

She said, "the proceeds benefit our cancer patients to help them with gas cards and housing during treatment and some other vital services that make getting their treatment a reality, we get to sharing a little bit of health knowledge but have fun at the same time."

she says they are expecting a even bigger turn out for next year.