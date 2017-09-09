New painter's group offers relaxing Sunday down time

Sunday Painter is a new group in the Great Falls area that is promoting what they call plain air painting.



Dwight and Jane Cushman, founders of the group said this is a way for people to get out on days when everything is close and mingle with people and a way to sit,relax and just relieve some stress.

Jane said, "its a way to relax and the best part about it is this is meeting new people, its kind of a supportive environment you get to make art with other people that are also enjoying their time off from work just carving out a little time for themselves."

The group will meet every Sunday at different locations and it is free all they ask is that you bring your own supplies.

Go to sundaypainter.org for more information.