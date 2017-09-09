New painter's group offers relaxing Sunday down time - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

New painter's group offers relaxing Sunday down time

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

Sunday Painter is a new group in the Great Falls area that is promoting what they call plain air painting.


Dwight and Jane Cushman, founders of the group said this is a way for people to get out on days when everything is close and mingle with people and a way to sit,relax and just relieve some stress.
Jane said, "its a way to relax and the best part about it is this is meeting new people, its kind of a supportive environment you get to make art with other people that are also enjoying their time off from work just carving out a little time for themselves."

The group will meet every Sunday at different locations and it is free all they ask is that you bring your own supplies. 

Go to sundaypainter.org for more information.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Highway 200 closed; more evacuations due to Alice Creek Fire

    Highway 200 closed; more evacuations due to Alice Creek Fire

    Friday, September 8 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-09-09 03:31:00 GMT
    An update to the Alice Creek Fire on this Friday evening: new evacuation orders have been released by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, after the fire moved east above the Elk Meadows Area. As of Friday evening, the Sheriff's department is evacuating homes along Highway 200, mile marker 92 east to Highway 435/434. The evacuations are mandatory. Highway 200 is temporarily closed east of Lincoln at the intersection of Highway 279 that travels to Helena.  The east ...
    An update to the Alice Creek Fire on this Friday evening: new evacuation orders have been released by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, after the fire moved east above the Elk Meadows Area. As of Friday evening, the Sheriff's department is evacuating homes along Highway 200, mile marker 92 east to Highway 435/434. The evacuations are mandatory. Highway 200 is temporarily closed east of Lincoln at the intersection of Highway 279 that travels to Helena.  The east ...

  • Additional suspects identified in alleged baseball bat assault

    Additional suspects identified in alleged baseball bat assault

    Friday, September 8 2017 7:08 PM EDT2017-09-08 23:08:43 GMT

    A 17-year-old male is in custody with the assault. 

    A 17-year-old male is in custody with the assault. 

  • Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...
    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...

  • Echeverria facing additional charges in kidnapping case

    Echeverria facing additional charges in kidnapping case

    Friday, September 8 2017 4:07 PM EDT2017-09-08 20:07:54 GMT

    A woman found covered in blood on the bathroom floor told police a man stole her purse, threatened her family, and beat her repeatedly. 

    A woman found covered in blood on the bathroom floor told police a man stole her purse, threatened her family, and beat her repeatedly. 

  • Man facing new charges after victim legally dies

    Man facing new charges after victim legally dies

    Friday, September 8 2017 12:44 PM EDT2017-09-08 16:44:18 GMT

    Darionn Douglas was charged with Aggravated Assault after he admitted to police that he repeatedly punched, elbowed, and kneed an unconscious man in the face. Now the man has been declared brain dead.

    Darionn Douglas was charged with Aggravated Assault after he admitted to police that he repeatedly punched, elbowed, and kneed an unconscious man in the face. Now the man has been declared brain dead.

  • NewsMore>>

  • FBI concludes investigation into Rita Maze's death; self-inflicted gunshot wound

    FBI concludes investigation into Rita Maze's death; self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Thursday, August 31 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-08-31 17:42:46 GMT

    For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze.  Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...

    For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze.  Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...

  • House fire in Billings sends one woman to hospital

    House fire in Billings sends one woman to hospital

    Thursday, August 31 2017 8:31 AM EDT2017-08-31 12:31:08 GMT

    Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital. 

    Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital. 

  • Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Sunday, August 27 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-08-27 04:09:19 GMT

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

  • Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Friday, August 25 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-08-25 16:15:57 GMT

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.