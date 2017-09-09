Great Falls Police Investigating Suspicious Death

An update to the Alice Creek Fire on this Friday evening: new evacuation orders have been released by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, after the fire moved east above the Elk Meadows Area. As of Friday evening, the Sheriff's department is evacuating homes along Highway 200, mile marker 92 east to Highway 435/434. The evacuations are mandatory. Highway 200 is temporarily closed east of Lincoln at the intersection of Highway 279 that travels to Helena. The east ...

