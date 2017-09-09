Rocky Mountain Wins in Helena for First Time Since 2000

Courtesy: Carroll Athletics

Carroll College football turned the ball over twice in the first quarter, and Rocky Mountain built a 27-0 first-half lead, en route to a 40-14 victory Saturday at Nelson Stadium in Helena.



It is the first win for Rocky Mountain in Helena since 2000.



The Saints offense appeared to be clicking on their first drive until an interception on the three-yard line by Keenan Fagan.



The Bears then responded with a 12-play 80-yard drive which was capped by a field goal.



On the Saints' second play from scrimmage, Ryan Walsh fumbled the ball which was recovered on the 22-yard line by the Bears. Four plays later, Jacob Bakken scrambled for a four-yard touchdown to go up 10-0.



In the second quarter, the Bears added a field goal, a 70-yard touchdown from Mason Melby and an 11-yard touchdown run from Sam Sparks.



After trading possessions to start the third quarter, a 57-yard pass from Tanner Gustavsen to Shane Sipes set up a one-yard run from Major Ali for the touchdown to cut the lead to 27-7.



Rocky Mountain responded with an eight play, 74-yard drive to set up a one-yard touchdown for Melby to put the lead at 34-7.



After a Carroll drive stalled, Chandler Arbizzani covered a muffed punt for the second consecutive week. The Saints responded with a three-play 43-yard drive capped by a beautiful pass from Gustavsen to Joe Farris in traffic for the touchdown to cut the lead to 37-14.



Rocky added a field goal on their last drive to close out the 40-14 win.



Gustavsen was 14 for 26 for 170 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown. The Saints combined for 106 yards, led by freshman Ryan Arntson with 34 yards on five carries. Sipes caught two balls for 66 yards, and Farris had 51 yards on four catches and a touchdown.



The Saints host MSU-Northern next Saturday at Nelson Stadium.