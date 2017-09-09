MSU-Northern Crumbles Against #6 Montana Tech

Courtesy: Montana Tech Athletics

It is time to update the record book after No. 6 Montana Tech defeated MSU-Northern 70-27 at Blue Pony Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



Offensive Coordinator Pete Sterbick's offense scored a school record 70 points in three quarters of action against MSU-Northern helping the Diggers improve to 2-0 on the young season.



Senior Quinn McQueary had a spectacular day through the air going 23-for-31 for 394 yards and four touchdowns while gaining 73 yards and tallying two scores with his feet. McQueary opened up the Digger scoring with a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter to give the Diggers a 14-6 lead. McQueary also had a 23-yard reception to set up a Montana Tech red zone opportunity.



After allowing Northern to score the first points of the game, the Diggers racked up five unanswered touchdowns during the first and second quarter before Northern scored again and Montana Tech took a 42-20 lead into the break.



Senior Sean Sullivan led the Oredigger receivers with eight grabs for 119 yards while Dion Williams added four catches for 72 yards and a pair of scores. Chris Kelly had four grabs for 46 yards and a score while Chris LaChance had three receptions and one touchdown.



Not lacking in the ground game, the Diggers piled up close to 300 rushing yards behind Jed Fike's 215 yard rushing performance. Fike rushed 22 times and had a pair of touchdowns while Braxton Porter added 70 yards and two touchdowns.



Clay Dean led the Digger defense with 11 tackles while Justin May added 10 tackles and an interception.



Montana Tech improves to 2-0 and will take on Rocky Mountain College next Saturday at 1PM MST in Billings.