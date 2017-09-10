Pet of the Week: Malcolm - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Pet of the Week: Malcolm

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Malcolm the cat as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls. 

Malcolm is a pretty laid back cat who just likes to lay around and relax. His chill personality could be a result of his age. Malcolm is 12 years old.

"He is a little bit of an older cat so he might need a little extra care and love, but he loves to sit in your lap and explore," said Erin Doran, marketing director for the MAAC. 

Like most cats, Malcolm is curious about his surroundings. and as for his new home? Doran says he would fit in almost anywhere.

"He's fine around dogs, he doesn't really care much. he's lived with other cats before. kids, he also loves to be pet by just about anybody so he's a good boy," said Doran.

If you're interested in adopting Malcolm, his adoption fee has been waived so he is free. If you'd like to see him, you can stop by the Center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. 

    The Great Falls Police Department has confirmed officers are investigating a suspicious death. We're told it occurred Saturday morning. The investigation is still ongoing, so no other details are available to the public. However, the GFPD says there is no threat to the public in relation to the death.
    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.
    A man was charged with aggravated assault after he admitted to police that he repeatedly punched, elbowed, and kneed an unconscious man in the face, leaving him with a brain injury and fighting for his life. 

    If you're a fan of Food Network shows like "Worst Cooks in America" or "Restaurant Impossible" then you've probably heard of English Chef Robert Irvine.  On Thursday morning, the culinary artist stopped by Malmstrom Air Force Base to put some of their chefs' skills to the test.  

    A 17-year-old male is in custody with the assault. 

    For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

    Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital. 

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.

