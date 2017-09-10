Pet of the Week: Malcolm

Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Malcolm the cat as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Malcolm is a pretty laid back cat who just likes to lay around and relax. His chill personality could be a result of his age. Malcolm is 12 years old.

"He is a little bit of an older cat so he might need a little extra care and love, but he loves to sit in your lap and explore," said Erin Doran, marketing director for the MAAC.

Like most cats, Malcolm is curious about his surroundings. and as for his new home? Doran says he would fit in almost anywhere.

"He's fine around dogs, he doesn't really care much. he's lived with other cats before. kids, he also loves to be pet by just about anybody so he's a good boy," said Doran.

If you're interested in adopting Malcolm, his adoption fee has been waived so he is free. If you'd like to see him, you can stop by the Center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS.