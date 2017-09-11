Voyagers Start Northern Division Series with a Winning Advantage

From last to first.

That's been the motto of the Great Falls Voyagers after they were beat around during the first half of the season, only to come back in the second half, clinch a spot in playoffs, and beat the Missoula Osprey in the first game of the Northern Division series on Sunday.

Two two-run home runs put the Voyagers in a lead that the Osprey were never able to reclaim to snag the series advantage.

The team travels to Missoula on Monday night for game two, and they say they're ready to get a win to clinch a spot the championship series.

"You know, coming into this, we were behind. We were behind, we were underdogs the whole time, and now we're finally on top," said pitcher Chris Comito. "It's a big confidence thing, everyone's going to have confidence going into tomorrow, and see if we can get it done."

"Going into it, we struggled at the beginning of the year, we've struggled in Missoula, so I think it's just sticking to the game plan of what we've been doing now," added pitcher Kyle Von Ruden. "As long as we keep that rolling, I think we're looking pretty good right now. We're swinging hot bats, so if the pitchers keep us in the games, we've got a good chance."

The best two out of three games will face the winner of Ogden and Orem for the Pioneer League crown. The Voyagers will have a chance to become Northern Division champs Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05.