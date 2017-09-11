Lack of attendance forces cuts to Children's programs

Some cuts are happening at the Great Falls Public Library, but this time, it has nothing to do with budget issues... it's attendance.

Effective immediately, the Spanish/Bilingual Storytime and Sensory Storytime have been canceled. Jude Smith, with the Great Falls Public Library, says the program began due to requests from the public, but as time went on, attendance continued to decline.



"I think if there's enough demand for it, it's important. But I mean again, the community is going to determine what we do, and if the community isn't really responding then I don't think it's really important to them," says Smith. "So while I think those programs were valuable and provided a great merit to our community, they weren't the right fit, at least not at this time."



Smith says if those interested continue to make requests, they may explore bringing the programs back in an effort to provide a safe space for children and their families. For more information on the Library or to contact them, visit their website.