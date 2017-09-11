Great Falls remembers 9/11

Early this morning at Great Falls Fire Rescue, numerous law enforcement and fire agencies came out to honor the fallen on September 11th, 2001. Many across the country are remembering this day for its tragedy and the heroism we saw that fateful day.

Numerous people spoke about the honor and courage our firefighters and law enforcement had to have to run into those burning towers, while most, were running out. Many prayers were spoken and the even a choir sang numerous songs. Some members of the public say, we remember this day for not only the act of terror, but the selfless heroes who died that day.

“That’d part of what America is all about, is taking care of each other and loving each other, without the first concern being ourselves” says Roy Dittler.

Also some said we remember the many heroes who were not firefighters or members of the police department, but every-day-people who helped usher others out of the burning buildings that day.