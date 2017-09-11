United Way of Cascade County sets its sights on $1.2

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Officials in western Montana have released the names of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.
The Bismarck, North Dakota, resident emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.
They are designed to get the recipient to click on a link, which may be used to download malware that can infect the recipient’s computer, steal passwords, or hack a company’s records.
After inviting President Trump to Montana to tour the wildfires, Tester has announced the Alice Creek Fire in Lewis and Clark County, the Rice Ridge Fire in Missoula and Powell Counties, and the West Fork Fire in Lincoln County have been approved to receive additional resources from FEMA.
The saying lets get cracking takes on a whole new meaning. Monday's the grand opening of an egg plant on the east side of the city. Not only does it provide jobs but also it supports local farmers. Jolene Schalper from the Great Falls Development Authority said the plant will process over 200 million free range eggs a year.
Give back to your community ahead of the holiday push with help from United Way of Cascade County. United Way recently celebrated its annual donation campaign kickoff, announcing it is working to raise at least $1.2. That money will go towards 33 different non-profits, and numerous programs within the United Way. Volunteer campaign organizer Brad Livingston says it’s important to realize that the money that goes into United Way stays in Cascade County, and folks don’t nee...
It's been one year since the man charged with 30 counts of sexual abuse of children was first charged. Monday he finally got his sentence. Judge Elizabeth Best gave Ryan Andrew Spraker the max of 10 years in prison.
