United Way of Cascade County sets its sights on $1.2

Give back to your community ahead of the holiday push with help from United Way of Cascade County. United Way recently celebrated its annual donation campaign kickoff, announcing it is working to raise at least $1.2. That money will go towards 33 different non-profits, and numerous programs within the United Way.

Volunteer campaign organizer Brad Livingston says it’s important to realize that the money that goes into United Way stays in Cascade County, and folks don’t need to be worried about it leaving our community programs. And while nearly 24,000 people were helped last year thanks to United Way, Livingston says there are countless more who need our help.

For more information on what you can do to give back, visit their website.