Man sentenced for 30 count for sexual abuse against children

It's been one year since the man charged with 30 counts of sexual abuse of children was first charged. Monday he finally got his sentence.

Judge Elizabeth Best gave Ryan Andrew Spraker the max of 10 years in prison.

However Spraker received 5 years suspended and a credit of 343 days time served. Upon release, he will be listed as a level one sex offender, which, under state law, means his risk to re-offend is low.

"A risk to re-offend within five years is twenty percent and forty two percent in twelve years. it considers you have moderate needs on one instrument. it considers that doctor Scolatti believes that you are at a low risk to re-offend," said Best.

Spraker said he is not attracted to children. Even though according to court documents, he was found to have pictures and videos on his laptop showing children ranging in ages 6 to 14 performing sexual acts. Best said he must complete phase one of treatment for sex offenders, and can finish phase two upon release. Spraker read a letter of apology to the court. However Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki stated in court that while Spraker may not have touched any of the children, simply possessing the content re-victimized them.