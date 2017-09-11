New egg plant opens

The saying lets get cracking takes on a whole new meaning. Monday's the grand opening of an egg plant on the east side of the city. Not only does it provide jobs but also it supports local farmers.

Jolene Schalper from the Great Falls Development Authority said the plant will process over 200 million free range eggs a year. The eggs come to the plant from huttierite colonies throughout the state. After the eggs are cleaned and packaged they're shipped to stores all over the northwest.

Andy Wilcox says the partnership is good because it allows for more people to access free range eggs.

"we've just had a great relationship because they have phenomenal quality and a real focus on animal welfare so we've just really grown with free roam and cage free and organic eggs over the last 10 years," said Andy Wilcox.



He said free range chickens are less stressed and provide healthier eggs. Wilcox said each colony has approximately 15,000 chickens per colony and the eggs will be brought in twice a week.

He added the plant is state of the art and includes things like ultra violet lights that kill any bacteria.