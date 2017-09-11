Montana School for the Deaf and Blind could lose $330,000 from the state budget

We spoke to the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind about Governor Bullock's proposed budget cuts. They say they'll have to cut some positions if the plan goes through, but it has more of an impact than just that

The superintendent said it is of utmost importance for their students to not see any changes; however it will make things a little harder for the teachers and administrators.

With the possibility of 3 hundred and 30 thousand dollars lost each year, the business manager at Montana’s School for the Deaf and Blind told us there is the chance for jobs to be cut, thankfully some positions haven't been filled yet. The number to be cut?

“3.65, but we have 5 positions that we actually lost because those are only 9 month positions” says Donna E. Schmidt.

Although the school says the students won’t see a difference in services, they do partner up with other agencies whose budgets are being cut, like the department of health and human services.

“They aren’t able to provide anymore because of budget cuts to their agencies, that has a huge impact on the Montana School for the deaf and the blind” says Superintendent Donna E. Sorensen

One of these programs is the birth to three program which helps families with disabled children to enhance their development. The school says they will have to do some problem solving at the administrative level to help support these families.

“These cuts are hard for everybody, all agencies. And we realize that we are going to have some also and we are going to do our best to continue to provide the services that we do to the kids, because they are our number one priority” says Schmidt.

Now these proposed budget cuts are just that, proposed, the Governor will be beginning the review process September 26th. if you want to let the governor know what you think about the proposed budget, here is the link.

http://balancedbudget.mt.gov/