Officers asked driver what type of alcohol she'd been drinking, she answers "Quite a bit"

Great Falls, MT - A Great Falls woman is facing eight charges including Driving Under the Influence and Child Endangerment after officers pulled her over in regards to a vandalism report. Her eleven year old son was in the back seat and she had a BAC of .197%.

Yesterday, GFPD responded to a report of vandalism where the victim identified Savannah Swafford (aka Savannah Azure) as the one who broke her window and fled the scene. Officers observed a purple Plymouth Voyager blow through a stop sign so they ran the license plates through dispatch. The vehicle was registered to the same address as Swafford.

Swafford pulled into the Sip N' Dip Lounge and officers approached the vehicle as it was parked in the upper level of the lounge. The police report says Swafford was sitting in the driver's seat, but laying low in an attempt to avoid attention.

When she finally acknowledged officers, they say they could smell a strong alcoholic odor coming from the vehicle and Swafford's eyes appeared glassy. According to the report, Officer Meek asked Swafford how much alcohol she had consumed and she replied, "Quite a bit, but I wasn't driving."

Officers had her get out of the van and she eventually admitted to driving a few blocks after she and her boyfriend got into an argument. She also admitted to breaking the window at the victim's house.

Officers again asked Swafford had to drink and she said "Quite a bit." Officers then asked her what type of alcohol she had been drinking and she replied, "Quite a bit."

Swafford performed Standard Field Sobriety Maneuvers and officers concluded that her abilities to operate a vehicle were impaired. She then provided a breath sample and blew .197% BAC.

According to the report, officer learned her driver's license was revoked and was unable to provide proof of insurance at the scene.

The report states Swafford's eleven year old son was lying down in the back seat of the vehicle and was present while she was driving under the influence.

She has two prior DUI offenses in 2006 and 2007. She has felony convictions for burglary and robbery as well as a number of probation violations and misdemeanor convictions.

The State has requested her bond be set in the amount of $5,000.