Moving on up!

If you’re a Great Falls resident, you’ve heard of, or been to Burger Bunker. The popular burger joint will be packing their bags soon however.

After two years at the Great Falls Recreation Center, their moving and bringing their sister company Big Bang Pizza with them for the opportunity to join the growing restaurant community of Downtown Great Falls.

Owner John Williams launched Burger Bunker in 2015, followed by Big Bang Pizza in 2016. Williams says leaving the rec center will be bittersweet. But as business has expanded, he felt moving to a more convenient location for the people of Downtown would be the best option for growth.

“We were looking for a location that has a store front. Anytime you don’t have a store front and you have to go into a building it makes it a little tough,” Williams said.

“That’s the problem we've encountered at both Burger Bunker and Big Bang Pizza.”

Williams said there was no foot traffic at the other two locations. Being Downtown at 24 5th St. South will be more centrally located and accessible where he hopes to see a major increase in business.

He also added, not everyone wants to spend $10 on lunch, and the option of grabbing a quick piece of pizza would bode well for business.

Williams says they’re planning to open the two by October 1st. One side of the new building will be Burger Bunker, while the other will be Big Bang Pizza and the seating will similar to previous locations.

