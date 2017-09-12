Couple charged with Assault after woman was beaten with a baseba - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Couple charged with Assault after woman was beaten with a baseball bat

Great Falls, MT - Two are being charged with Criminal Mischief and Assault With a Weapon  after they allegedly used a baseball bat to beat a woman.

On Sunday, officers went to a Great Falls residence because of a reported assault. When GFPD arrived at the residence, they met two individuals sitting in a car, identified as Jeremiah and Jeanette Marker. 

The police report states that when officers approached the vehicle, Jeremiah got up and went into the house where he locked the door. Jeanette had blood all over her and was moving things around in the vehicle.

According to police, the alleged victim of the assault had fled the residence and was met by other officers in Belt, Montana.

GFPD learned that the victim was at her residence when Jeanette and Jeremiah, who also live there, showed up at the house and discovered that the victim had locked them out. The interview revealed Jeanette broke the glass on the back door of the house so she could get inside and she ended up cutting herself on the hand which caused a lot of bleeding.

Once the couple got inside, the victim says she was repeatedly struck, choked, bitten, hair pulled, and hit with a baseball bat. The victim indicated both Jeanette and Jeremiah were involved in assaulting her.

Officers observed blood spatter throughout the house and inside the bedroom where the victim said the assault took place. The victim had injuries that were consistent with her story.

GFPD also noticed the victim's vehicle was had damage consistent with being hit with a baseball bat. A bent baseball bat was discovered on the front porch of house. Jeanette told officers that Jeremiah damaged the vehicle after the victim fled the house. 

Jeanette and Jeremiah Marker are both being charged with Criminal Mischief and Assault With a Weapon.

The State has requested both of their bonds be set at $25,000.

