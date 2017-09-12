Great Falls man charged with Stalking

Great Falls, MT - A man is being charged with Stalking after a woman says she was held against her will in her own home for over a day.

Yesterday, Great Falls Police Department officers responded to a report of a man holding a woman against her will. The officers found Alan Gulizia and a woman in Toyota Camry at the scene.

The woman was crying and according to the report, when the two were separated she informed officers she had a valid protection order against Gulizia. He is not supposed to come within 1500 feet of her, her car, or her home.

According to the report, she says he mentally controls her and she can't get away from him even though she has the restraining order. The victim says he would not physically leave her alone and she was stuck in the house with him for more than a day because he wouldn't let her leave.

She told officers she was trying to leave her home and got into her car. Gulizia also got in the car and took the keys so she couldn't drive away. The report states officers then patted Gulizia down and found the keys in his front pocket. He told officers he knew about the restraining order but claimed the victim wanted to be with him.

The police report says officers observed Gulizia repeatedly trying to stare at and talk to the woman while he was being interviewed. The officers say in the report it appeared he was trying to control her and told her to drop the charges.

A witness said the victim called and was whispering as she spoke to him. She asked the witness to call 911 and then left her phone line open. The witness said he thought she was being held against her will and called for help.

Alan Gulizia is being charged with Stalking, Unlawful Restraint, and Violation of Order of Protection.

The State has requested his bond be set at $20,000.