GFPS Foundation 5th Annual Truck Giveaway - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

GFPS Foundation 5th Annual Truck Giveaway

Posted: Updated:

There’s still time to win a 2018 Toyota Tacoma for just $10 through the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation!

Tickets are $10, with $6 going towards the organization selling the tickets, and $4 going directly back into the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation. Organizer Dave Crum says about 45 different groups from throughout the community are helping to sell tickets, including many student groups. On their end, the GFPS Foundation puts the money towards different grants aimed at furthering education throughout the community.

The raffle for the truck, which was donated by City Motor Company, will take place on October 27th during half-time at the crosstown football game. The second place winner will receive a $1,000 gift card to North 40. The GFPS Foundation hopes to raise over $120,000 this year.

For more information, visit the Foundation’s website.

The following local businesses are selling tickets:

  • North 40 Outfitters
  • Advanced Litho Printing, LLC
  • Great Falls Public Schools Foundation
  • Bighorn Outdoor Specialists
  • City Motor Company
  • First Interstate Bank
  • Hoglund’s
  • D.A. Davidson Companies
  • Schulte’s Coffee House
  • Prairie Mountain Bank
  • Russell Country Federal Credit Union
  • Universal Athletic
  • Great Falls Association of Realtors

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • NewsMore>>

  • GFPS Foundation 5th Annual Truck Giveaway

    GFPS Foundation 5th Annual Truck Giveaway

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:52 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:52:21 GMT

    There’s still time to win a 2018 Toyota Tacoma for just $10 through the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation! Tickets are $10, with $6 going towards the organization selling the tickets, and $4 going directly back into the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation. Organizer Dave Crum says about 45 different groups from throughout the community are helping to sell tickets, including many student groups. On their end, the GFPS Foundation puts the money towards different grants aime...

    There’s still time to win a 2018 Toyota Tacoma for just $10 through the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation! Tickets are $10, with $6 going towards the organization selling the tickets, and $4 going directly back into the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation. Organizer Dave Crum says about 45 different groups from throughout the community are helping to sell tickets, including many student groups. On their end, the GFPS Foundation puts the money towards different grants aime...

  • Great Falls man charged with Stalking

    Great Falls man charged with Stalking

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-09-12 19:48:10 GMT

    A man is being charged with Stalking after a woman says she was held against her will in her own home for over a day. 

    A man is being charged with Stalking after a woman says she was held against her will in her own home for over a day. 

  • Montana School for the Deaf and Blind could lose $330,000 from the state budget

    Montana School for the Deaf and Blind could lose $330,000 from the state budget

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 3:01 PM EDT2017-09-12 19:01:29 GMT

    We spoke to the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind about Governor Bullock's proposed budget cuts. They say they'll have to cut some positions if the plan goes through, but it has more of an impact than just that 

    We spoke to the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind about Governor Bullock's proposed budget cuts. They say they'll have to cut some positions if the plan goes through, but it has more of an impact than just that 

  • Lack of attendance forces cuts to Children's programs

    Lack of attendance forces cuts to Children's programs

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:52 PM EDT2017-09-12 18:52:39 GMT

    Some cuts are happening at the Great Falls Public Library, but this time, it has nothing to do with budget issues... it's attendance.  Effective immediately, the Spanish/Bilingual Storytime and Sensory Storytime have been canceled. 

    Some cuts are happening at the Great Falls Public Library, but this time, it has nothing to do with budget issues... it's attendance.  Effective immediately, the Spanish/Bilingual Storytime and Sensory Storytime have been canceled. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.