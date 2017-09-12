GFPS Foundation 5th Annual Truck Giveaway

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.
It happened Monday night.
Two are being charged with Criminal Mischief and Assault With a Weapon after they allegedly used a baseball bat to beat a woman on Sunday.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Officials in western Montana have released the names of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.
We spoke to the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind about Governor Bullock's proposed budget cuts. They say they'll have to cut some positions if the plan goes through, but it has more of an impact than just that
There’s still time to win a 2018 Toyota Tacoma for just $10 through the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation! Tickets are $10, with $6 going towards the organization selling the tickets, and $4 going directly back into the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation. Organizer Dave Crum says about 45 different groups from throughout the community are helping to sell tickets, including many student groups. On their end, the GFPS Foundation puts the money towards different grants aime...
A man is being charged with Stalking after a woman says she was held against her will in her own home for over a day.
We spoke to the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind about Governor Bullock's proposed budget cuts. They say they'll have to cut some positions if the plan goes through, but it has more of an impact than just that
Some cuts are happening at the Great Falls Public Library, but this time, it has nothing to do with budget issues... it's attendance. Effective immediately, the Spanish/Bilingual Storytime and Sensory Storytime have been canceled.
