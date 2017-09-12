GFPS Foundation 5th Annual Truck Giveaway

There’s still time to win a 2018 Toyota Tacoma for just $10 through the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation!

Tickets are $10, with $6 going towards the organization selling the tickets, and $4 going directly back into the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation. Organizer Dave Crum says about 45 different groups from throughout the community are helping to sell tickets, including many student groups. On their end, the GFPS Foundation puts the money towards different grants aimed at furthering education throughout the community.

The raffle for the truck, which was donated by City Motor Company, will take place on October 27th during half-time at the crosstown football game. The second place winner will receive a $1,000 gift card to North 40. The GFPS Foundation hopes to raise over $120,000 this year.

For more information, visit the Foundation’s website.

The following local businesses are selling tickets: