Strawberry Creek Fire hits the Rocky Mountain front

The Strawberry Creek Fire has reached the area around the Swift Dam, causing mandatory evacuations for ranchers and families in the area.

Wind conditions are actually in favor of the firefighters battling this blaze.

The thick smokey air smelled like pine needles and burning sap.

"The winds died down and are pushing back into the fire at this time," said Ted Frazer.

Frazer said planes and helicopters are now able to fly. Which means they can drop water and fire retardant. Until Tuesday they were unable to do that because it was too windy. he said mother nature is working with them but last night it was a different story.

"The fire made a significant run on to the front we had resources out here monitoring," said Frazer.

Because of the fire's movement Mary Barcawski who has lived by the dam her entire life was evacuated at 4 O'clock this morning.

"Lats night was bad but this morning was worse because it was coming over the reef over there and you could see it in the dark you know, you could really see see the flames,"said Barcawski.

The Public Information Officer for the fire said it is at zero percent containment and has burned over 16 thousand acres.

Now part of the plan of attack is to drop the fire retardant along the ridge to help contain the fire reporting west of Conrad along the Rocky Mountain Front.