Officer involved shooting leaves one man dead

A big night for the city of Great Falls this evening, The primary election for two city commission seats has wrapped up and here are the numbers. Moe won with 5,543 votes followed by Robinson (3,900 votes), Burow (3,649 votes) and Tryon (3,351 votes). Those are the four which move on to the primary election on November 7th. Here are the rest of the numbers : Kate Hughes (1,575 Votes), Tyson Habein (736 Votes), and Josh DeNully( 584 Votes). The Cascade County Clerk says this is...

There is a new pediatric cardiologist office in Great Falls. Actually, it's the only one in town. This practice isn’t just a small one based out of Great Falls, but it is a part of a bigger picture. The whole name is Seattle Children's Pediatric Cardiology of Montana, and this means the practice you see behind me has state of the art equipment and can call on some of the best doctors in the country for help. Doctor Ruggerie moved to Montana 29 years ago and was the first ped...