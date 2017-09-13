Seattle Children's Pediatric cardiology of Montana opens in Great Falls

There is a new pediatric cardiologist office in Great Falls. Actually, it's the only one in town.

This practice isn’t just a small one based out of Great Falls, but it is a part of a bigger picture. The whole name is Seattle Children's Pediatric Cardiology of Montana, and this means the practice you see behind me has state of the art equipment and can call on some of the best doctors in the country for help.

Doctor Ruggerie moved to Montana 29 years ago and was the first pediatric cardiologist in Montana. he also was the first in great falls. He then teamed up with Seattle children's hospital to be a part of their pediatric cardiology of Montana section. He says because of this, patients should see some of the best care around.

“We think we kick started this to the next level, I hope it's going to be better care and I am sure it will be. Because we have better resources, better communications, better technology investments, better educational opportunities” says Dr. Ruggerie.

Dr. Ruggerie showed me their state of the art exam rooms and the conference room where he can call on a number of specialists from across the program for help.

They are taking appointments at this time. Their number is 406-771-3223.