Moe, Robinson, Burow and Tryon move on to the city commission g - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Moe, Robinson, Burow and Tryon move on to the city commission general election

Posted: Updated:

A big night for the city of Great Falls this evening, The primary election for two city commission seats has wrapped up and here are the numbers.

Moe won with 5,543 votes followed by Robinson (3,900 votes), Burow (3,649 votes) and Tryon (3,351 votes). Those are the four which move on to the primary election on November 7th.

Here are the rest of the numbers : Kate Hughes (1,575 Votes), Tyson Habein (736 Votes), and Josh DeNully( 584 Votes).

The Cascade County Clerk says this is an important time to be voting, and recommends everybody vote in the general election.

“People need to realize that the municipal races which are the city commissioners and the mayor, this is where your water rates are, your sewer rates, your park fees, your swimming pool fees, this is the government group that impacts all that” says Rina Moore.

The general election will be held on November 7th and all votes will need to be turned in by 8 p.m. any after that will not be counted.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Great Falls man charged with Stalking

    Great Falls man charged with Stalking

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-09-12 19:48:10 GMT

    A man is being charged with Stalking after a woman says she was held against her will in her own home for over a day. 

    A man is being charged with Stalking after a woman says she was held against her will in her own home for over a day. 

  • Man sentenced for 30 count for sexual abuse against children

    Man sentenced for 30 count for sexual abuse against children

    Monday, September 11 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-09-11 23:51:56 GMT

    It's been one year since  the man charged with 30 counts of sexual abuse of children was first charged. Monday he finally got his sentence. Judge Elizabeth Best gave Ryan Andrew Spraker the max of 10 years in prison.

    It's been one year since  the man charged with 30 counts of sexual abuse of children was first charged. Monday he finally got his sentence. Judge Elizabeth Best gave Ryan Andrew Spraker the max of 10 years in prison.

  • Officers asked driver what type of alcohol she'd been drinking, she answers "Quite a bit"

    Officers asked driver what type of alcohol she'd been drinking, she answers "Quite a bit"

    Monday, September 11 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-09-12 01:32:00 GMT
    Great Falls, MT - A Great Falls woman is facing eight charges including Driving Under the Influence and Child Endangerment after officers pulled her over in regards to a vandalism report. Her eleven year old son was in the back seat and she had a BAC of .197%. Yesterday, GFPD responded to a report of vandalism  where the victim identified Savannah Swafford (aka Savannah Azure) as the one who broke her window and fled the scene. Officers observed a purple Plymouth Voyager bl...
    Great Falls, MT - A Great Falls woman is facing eight charges including Driving Under the Influence and Child Endangerment after officers pulled her over in regards to a vandalism report. Her eleven year old son was in the back seat and she had a BAC of .197%. Yesterday, GFPD responded to a report of vandalism  where the victim identified Savannah Swafford (aka Savannah Azure) as the one who broke her window and fled the scene. Officers observed a purple Plymouth Voyager bl...

  • Couple charged with Assault after woman was beaten with a baseball bat

    Couple charged with Assault after woman was beaten with a baseball bat

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-09-12 17:45:05 GMT

    Two are being charged with Criminal Mischief and Assault With a Weapon  after they allegedly used a baseball bat to beat a woman on Sunday.

    Two are being charged with Criminal Mischief and Assault With a Weapon  after they allegedly used a baseball bat to beat a woman on Sunday.

  • Study: Grandparents who babysit grandkids may live longer

    Study: Grandparents who babysit grandkids may live longer

    Monday, September 11 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-09-11 22:00:18 GMT
     According to a study through Cleveland Clinic, grandparents who help watch their grandkids or who provide support to others may actually live longer than other seniors.
    According to a study through Cleveland Clinic, grandparents who help watch their grandkids or who provide support to others may actually live longer than other seniors.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Moe, Robinson, Burow and Tryon move on to the city commission general election

    Moe, Robinson, Burow and Tryon move on to the city commission general election

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-09-13 04:19:59 GMT
    A big night for the city of Great Falls this evening, The primary election for two city commission seats has wrapped up and here are the numbers. Moe won with 5,543 votes followed by Robinson (3,900 votes), Burow (3,649 votes) and Tryon (3,351 votes). Those are the four which move on to the primary election on November 7th. Here are the rest of the numbers : Kate Hughes (1,575 Votes), Tyson Habein (736 Votes), and Josh DeNully( 584 Votes). The Cascade County Clerk says this is...
    A big night for the city of Great Falls this evening, The primary election for two city commission seats has wrapped up and here are the numbers. Moe won with 5,543 votes followed by Robinson (3,900 votes), Burow (3,649 votes) and Tryon (3,351 votes). Those are the four which move on to the primary election on November 7th. Here are the rest of the numbers : Kate Hughes (1,575 Votes), Tyson Habein (736 Votes), and Josh DeNully( 584 Votes). The Cascade County Clerk says this is...

  • Seattle Children's Pediatric cardiology of Montana opens in Great Falls

    Seattle Children's Pediatric cardiology of Montana opens in Great Falls

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 12:10 AM EDT2017-09-13 04:10:20 GMT
    There is a new pediatric cardiologist office in Great Falls. Actually, it's the only one in town. This practice isn’t just a small one based out of Great Falls, but it is a part of a bigger picture. The whole name is Seattle Children's Pediatric Cardiology of Montana, and this means the practice you see behind me has state of the art equipment and can call on some of the best doctors in the country for help. Doctor Ruggerie moved to Montana 29 years ago and was the first ped...
    There is a new pediatric cardiologist office in Great Falls. Actually, it's the only one in town. This practice isn’t just a small one based out of Great Falls, but it is a part of a bigger picture. The whole name is Seattle Children's Pediatric Cardiology of Montana, and this means the practice you see behind me has state of the art equipment and can call on some of the best doctors in the country for help. Doctor Ruggerie moved to Montana 29 years ago and was the first ped...

  • "Catastrophic" outcomes for Montana farmers without healthcare

    "Catastrophic" outcomes for Montana farmers without healthcare

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-09-13 03:42:54 GMT

    This week Montana Farmers Union is working in Washington D.C. with one goal in mind: to remind our nation's leaders of the importance of rural Montana. One major push is for affordable, quality healthcare for our farmers. And that's something Montana Farmers Union president Alan Merrill says has become a major issue across the Treasure State.  Any farmer can tell you their way of life consists of a balancing act of priorities. According to Merrill, one ...

    This week Montana Farmers Union is working in Washington D.C. with one goal in mind: to remind our nation's leaders of the importance of rural Montana. One major push is for affordable, quality healthcare for our farmers. And that's something Montana Farmers Union president Alan Merrill says has become a major issue across the Treasure State.  Any farmer can tell you their way of life consists of a balancing act of priorities. According to Merrill, one ...

  • Officer involved shooting leaves one man dead

    Officer involved shooting leaves one man dead

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-09-13 01:30:20 GMT
    An officer involved shooting leaves one man dead in Great Falls. In a press release from Great Falls Police just after 11 pm police responded to a burglary call on the 3100 block of 9th avenue north. According to a neighbor Bob McNamee there were two gun shots. Shortly after-wards more officers arrived on the scene. He said they were still there this morning when he was leaving for work. "That's when I noticed the police tape up and down my alley and there were red fl...
    An officer involved shooting leaves one man dead in Great Falls. In a press release from Great Falls Police just after 11 pm police responded to a burglary call on the 3100 block of 9th avenue north. According to a neighbor Bob McNamee there were two gun shots. Shortly after-wards more officers arrived on the scene. He said they were still there this morning when he was leaving for work. "That's when I noticed the police tape up and down my alley and there were red fl...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.