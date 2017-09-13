Moe, Robinson, Burow and Tryon move on to the city commission general election

A big night for the city of Great Falls this evening, The primary election for two city commission seats has wrapped up and here are the numbers.

Moe won with 5,543 votes followed by Robinson (3,900 votes), Burow (3,649 votes) and Tryon (3,351 votes). Those are the four which move on to the primary election on November 7th.

Here are the rest of the numbers : Kate Hughes (1,575 Votes), Tyson Habein (736 Votes), and Josh DeNully( 584 Votes).

The Cascade County Clerk says this is an important time to be voting, and recommends everybody vote in the general election.

“People need to realize that the municipal races which are the city commissioners and the mayor, this is where your water rates are, your sewer rates, your park fees, your swimming pool fees, this is the government group that impacts all that” says Rina Moore.

The general election will be held on November 7th and all votes will need to be turned in by 8 p.m. any after that will not be counted.