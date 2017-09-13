Week long road closure in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Week long road closure in Great Falls

Great Fall, MT- Division Road between 21st Avenue NW and 23rd Avenue NE will be closed for approximately a week beginning as early as Thursday September 14th.

