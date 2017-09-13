Carroll, MSU Northern Both Seeking First Win Saturday

Carroll College football is 0-2 for the first time since 1998 and the Fighting Saints share that record with the MSU Northern Lights.

Northern visits Nelson Stadium on Saturday. The Lights defense is allowing more than 50 points and 600 yards per game but Saints head coach Mike Van Diest says the Lights offense could turn this one into a shootout.

“We got to be able to run the football. Defensively, we’ve got to be able to stop the run. There’s no doubt about that. There’s times we’ve looked good on the inside game but the outside game we’ve struggled. Their quarterback, Wilson, I’m so impressed with him and their receivers, 19 and 83, they do a great job,” said Mike Van Diest.

“They have a pretty mobile quarterback and he seems to be a pretty athletic guy who can also throw the ball as well as run and, you know, they have a couple good receivers and some big tight ends so that’s where our focus will be,” said junior defensive back McBride Galt.

Saturday’s kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.