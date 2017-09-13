Suspect named in officer involved shooting

For the second time this year a Great Falls Police Officer has been involved in a shooting.

This afternoon, Chief David Bowen spoke out regarding the latest incident stating all officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the Division of Criminal Investigation continues their work.

“This is a difficult time for officers involved as well as our entire agency. I want them and their families to know how much that I support them,” Chief Bowen said.

“Taking a human life is something that we in law enforcement hope that we're never forced to do. However, sometimes when protecting others this becomes necessary.”

According to a press release, officers arrived to a burglary in progress late Monday night on the 3100 block of 9th Ave. North.

Today the Fergus County Coroner released the name of the suspect, 25-year-old Thomas Jordan Addison of Great Falls who died on the scene.

All officers involved have been put on administrative leave. Cascade County, Montana Highway Patrol and DCI are all involved in the investigation.