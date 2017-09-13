Lawmakers say Montana needs health care transparency

Comparing costs and doing research on every day purchases can be easily done at home. But when it comes to purchasing healthcare that is a completely different story.

According to the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement, when it comes to making healthcare decisions there is almost no reliable information out there to help guide you in your choices.

The goal for the health care price transparency sub committee is to help patients and their families know right away what they will face paying in health care costs. Democratic Representative Kathy Kelker from Billings is leading the subcommittee. She said they want to help reduce the rising price of healthcare costs.

"The largest group of care is around chronic diseases and disabilities that last over time, sometimes a whole life time like diabetes a heart condition cancer treatments so figuring out health care in those realms that you can afford is very difficult to do," said Kelker.

She said when patients know how much something is they have better choices

and they can choose a more affordable treatment or even save toward the deductible on health insurance.

The bottom line she said is that people should know what the cost of the health service is before they pay for it. There will be public hearings coming up and you can find them here.