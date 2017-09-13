CMR is breaking ground for new buildings

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. We're also told the suspect has been detained, but they have not yet been officially identified.
A man is being charged with Stalking after a woman says she was held against her will in her own home for over a day.
The Strawberry Creek Fire has reached the area around the Swift Dam, causing mandatory evacuations for ranchers and families in the area. Wind conditions are actually in favor of the firefighters battling this blaze. The thick smokey air smelled like pine needles and burning sap.
Two are being charged with Criminal Mischief and Assault With a Weapon after they allegedly used a baseball bat to beat a woman on Sunday.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A former Montana lawmaker, who once supported giving $4 million in state money to an anti-meth campaign, has pleaded guilty to trafficking several pounds of the drug.
