Big Cuts for Public Mental Health Programs



Medicaid provider rates will be reduced across the board by one percent.

Leaving hundreds of adults and even children without these much needed mental health programs.

Officials at the Center for Mental Health said they were prepared for some cuts to happen but these cuts are far more than they expected.

Sydney Blair, CEO for the Center for Mental Health in Great Falls, said with the original projection the state had planned for, the center were looking to operate at about a one point two percent net profit but now they have to re-think their whole plan of action.

The Department Public Health Human Services said in a press release said that funding for case management for mental health services will decrease by almost $1,000,000 and the Mental Disabilities Board of Visitors, which conducts reviews of public mental health programs would be cut by almost $100,000.

Jon Ebelt, public information officer from the DPHHS, sais even thought these cuts are detramental to people who need these services.They are looking at different avenues to fill those gaps. He said, "we are doing absolutely we can to minimize the impact that these funding reductions will have on them."

