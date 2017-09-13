Flu season has started in Great Falls

We have had some viewers talk to us about getting the flu early, and according to doctors in the area it has been spreading.

According to the doctors we spoke to, these cases of the flu are very early in the year, normally the flu season would be in about a month or two, so they hope this isn’t the true start to the season, but just a couple cases. Doctors do say there is more than one type of flu, so the vaccine isn’t always effective.

“You will hear a lot of people got the flu even though they got the influenza vaccine. The reason for that is the vaccine is protecting from the most dangerous form of infection which is influenza. But there are a lot of other viruses we call influenza A” says Dr. Raymond Geyer.

Influenza *a* is the type of flu doctors here are seeing right now. Dr. Geyer says they have seen about 10 cases so far this year. he wants to remind people the best way to protect yourself is wash your hands, eat a healthy diet, do not smoke, and if you do get sick, quarantine yourself away from others until you are feeling better, and if not after a few days, seek medical attention.