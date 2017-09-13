Flu season has started in Great Falls

We have had some viewers talk to us about getting the flu early, and according to doctors in the area it has been spreading.
According to the doctors we spoke to, these cases of the flu are very early in the year, normally the flu season would be in about a month or two, so they hope this isn’t the true start to the season, but just a couple cases. Doctors do say there is more than one type of flu, so the vaccine isn’t always effective.
“You will hear a lot of people got the flu even though they got the influenza vaccine. The reason for that is the vaccine is protecting from the most dangerous form of infection which is influenza. But there are a lot of other viruses we call influenza A” says Dr. Raymond Geyer.
Influenza *a* is the type of flu doctors here are seeing right now. Dr. Geyer says they have seen about 10 cases so far this year. he wants to remind people the best way to protect yourself is wash your hands, eat a healthy diet, do not smoke, and if you do get sick, quarantine yourself away from others until you are feeling better, and if not after a few days, seek medical attention.
The Cascade County Sheriff's Office issued a press release to notify the public of a change of address for a Tier 3 Sexual Offender named Phillip John Dozier who recently moved to 28 Ashuelot Hill Road in Fort Shaw, Montana. The Sheriff's office says he is a Level 3 Sexual Offender whose Risk assessment is high.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.
Great Falls, MT - A Great Falls woman is facing eight charges including Driving Under the Influence and Child Endangerment after officers pulled her over in regards to a vandalism report. Her eleven year old son was in the back seat and she had a BAC of .197%. Yesterday, GFPD responded to a report of vandalism where the victim identified Savannah Swafford (aka Savannah Azure) as the one who broke her window and fled the scene. Officers observed a purple Plymouth Voyager bl...
Join the Home Builders Association of Great Falls for the annual Parade of Homes taking place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16th-17th from 11:00am-5:00pm. Tickets are $10/person, and can be purchased online here, as well as in person at Pro Build, Prairie Mountain Bank, Johnson Madison Lumber, and all Stockman Bank Locations. This year’s parade will feature several unique homes, including a Montana-inspired Tiny Home! Katie Hanning, with the HBA of Great Falls, says the parade no...
We have had some viewers talk to us about getting the flu early, and according to doctors in the area it has been spreading. According to the doctors we spoke to, these cases of the flu are very early in the year, normally the flu season would be in about a month or two, so they hope this isn’t the true start to the season, but just a couple cases. Doctors do say there is more than one type of flu, so the vaccine isn’t always effective. “You will hear a lot of...
The West Fork Fire is in close proximity to the old W. R. Grace mine. This raised concerns for many in the northern parts of Montana, as the mine was shut down for asbestos in 1999. After doing a lot of research and talking with the environmental protection agency, they assured us there isn’t any asbestos in the smoke from the west fork fire. first off the fire is far enough away from the asbestos contaminated forest that there isnt too much concern that it will burn, a...
The Cascade County Sheriff's Office issued a press release to notify the public of a change of address for a Tier 3 Sexual Offender named Phillip John Dozier who recently moved to 28 Ashuelot Hill Road in Fort Shaw, Montana. The Sheriff's office says he is a Level 3 Sexual Offender whose Risk assessment is high.
