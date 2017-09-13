Choteau Football Gears Up for Big Northern C Showdown

If you're a Class C '8-Man' football fan, there's no bigger conference matchup this weekend than the one between Choteau and Great Falls Central Catholic.

The two squads are both undefeated teams at 3-0 on the season.

As a result, the two teams have looked like playoff contenders at this point in the season.

Choteau head coach Lucas Gunderson said the game will certainly be a measuring stick for his team and can create a lot of confidence if they can get the win.

"I think this game sets the stage for the conference and how good the Northern C really is," he said. "It gives (the Bulldogs) a good comparison to what's in the rest of the state. Moving forward it's definitely our toughest test to date. It'll be good to see where we really stand."

Sophomore wingback Kyler Crabtree added the Mustangs offense could present the Bulldogs defense with a challenge.

"They're going to be really quick off the line," Crabtree added. "Their run game might be pretty good but we still have to come out there and play like we do."

Saturday's game at Great Falls Central Catholic will kick off at 1 p.m.