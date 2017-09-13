CMR to Face Billings Senior on Friday

There are three undefeated high school football teams in the Class AA rankings right now, which includes Bozeman, Capital and Billings Senior. All 3-0 this year. In two days, the C.M. Russell Rustlers is looking to change one of those records.

The Rustlers face Billings Senior on Friday night. The Broncs won last year's state title. CMR has defeated both Glacier and Big Sky in back to back games, so the Rustlers have some momentum going into this game. Head Coach Gary Lowry says the offensive line is playing well and so is the defense. The defense says it has to flip the script on the Broncs by setting a physical tone early, but there's a motto that the team is focusing on to help them mentally on game day.

"Fearless a lot of people that go up against Billings Senior that are intimidated, and we're just not trying to be intimidated and be fearless all the time and if that happens, I think we'll be alright," said senior strong safety Cade Jensen.

"I think we've got to control the football and can't have any turnovers on offense and defense can't give up big plays and keep the ball in front of them and tackle people," said head coach Gary Lowry.

The Rustlers play in Billings at 4:00 p.m.at Daylis Stadium.