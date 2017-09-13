Annual Parade of Homes to feature Tiny Home

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.
The threats are being investigated by law enforcement.
The threats are being investigated by law enforcement.
It happened Monday night.
It happened Monday night.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.
Join the Home Builders Association of Great Falls for the annual Parade of Homes taking place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16th-17th from 11:00am-5:00pm. Tickets are $10/person, and can be purchased online here, as well as in person at Pro Build, Prairie Mountain Bank, Johnson Madison Lumber, and all Stockman Bank Locations. This year’s parade will feature several unique homes, including a Montana-inspired Tiny Home! Katie Hanning, with the HBA of Great Falls, says the parade no...
Join the Home Builders Association of Great Falls for the annual Parade of Homes taking place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16th-17th from 11:00am-5:00pm. Tickets are $10/person, and can be purchased online here, as well as in person at Pro Build, Prairie Mountain Bank, Johnson Madison Lumber, and all Stockman Bank Locations. This year’s parade will feature several unique homes, including a Montana-inspired Tiny Home! Katie Hanning, with the HBA of Great Falls, says the parade no...