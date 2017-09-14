C.M. Russell High School Breaks Ground on New Athletic Facility Upgrades

C.M. Russell High School broke ground on improvements Wednesday.

The school will soon feature a new track around Pride Field and a new athletic facility.

The improvements are much needed as CMR is the one school in Class AA to only have one gym.

Coaches at CMR say the new facilities will not only be an improvement for the athletes, but will also make the programs more efficient as everything the kids will need will now all be in one place.

"As a track coaching having our own facility, and having our own all weather surface here on campus that we can use not only to recruit,but to work out, I think will be huge our program," said track & field coach Mike Henneberg. "Our teams have had to practice in multiple venues for a long time and I think that will be huge for us and huge for our kids (to have everything on campus."

The school estimates the project will be done next fall.