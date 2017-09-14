Power outages in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Power outages in Great Falls

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Reports of power outages came to KFBB Facebook page about 2 a.m. this morning near the Malmstrom Air Force Base.

According to the NorthWestern Energy outage map between 1,000 and 3,000 residents were without power during the outage.

On the east end of toRight now all but 85 are still without power and we reached out to NorthWestern Energy to see what was the cause of the out but we have not heard back from them yet. 

We will keep you updated with the latest.

Great Falls update: About 1370 customers back in service, about 85 to go on east end of town. No word yet on cause of the problem.

