Power outages in Great Falls

The threats are being investigated by law enforcement.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.
It happened Monday night.
Reports of power outages came to KFBB Facebook page about 2 a.m. this morning near the Malmstrom Air Force Base. According to the NorthWestern Energy outage map between 1,000 and 3,000 residents were without power during the outage. Right now all but 85 are still without power and we reached out to NorthWestern Energy to see what was the cause of the out but we have not heard back from them yet. We will keep you updated with the latest.
Join the Home Builders Association of Great Falls for the annual Parade of Homes taking place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16th-17th from 11:00am-5:00pm. Tickets are $10/person, and can be purchased online here, as well as in person at Pro Build, Prairie Mountain Bank, Johnson Madison Lumber, and all Stockman Bank Locations. This year’s parade will feature several unique homes, including a Montana-inspired Tiny Home! Katie Hanning, with the HBA of Great Falls, says the parade no...
