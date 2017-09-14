Alice Creek Fire Update

Newest Update on the Alice Creek fire: It is up to 29,252 acres in size and at 15% containment.

According to a press release from Alice Creek Fire Information, rain fell in the Alice Creek Fire area last night and received up to a quarter inch of precipitation. The heaviest rain us expected Thursday evening and into Friday morning, with up to three quarters of an inch predicted to fall. Snow is also possible at high elevations.

Alice Creek Fire Information says it expects minimal fire activity today die to the weather.

Reduced speed limits along portions of Highway 200 and Highway 434 are still in effect.