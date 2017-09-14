2nd expert says teen in Slender Man stabbing was delusional - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

2nd expert says teen in Slender Man stabbing was delusional

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A second psychologist has testified about the delusional mental state of a girl who's admitted to helping stab a classmate nearly to death in a Wisconsin park in 2014.
    
Gregory Van Rybroek took the stand in a Waukesha County courtroom Thursday at Anissa Weier's trial. Jurors will determine whether she was mentally ill when she helped stab Payton Leutner. Such a verdict would send Weier to a mental health facility instead of prison.
    
Van Rybroek, a forensic psychologist, told jurors Weier "couldn't stop herself" and helped stab Leutner even though she knew it was wrong. Van Rybroek is the second court-appointed expert to evaluate Weier's insanity plea.
    
Weier and co-defendant Morgan Geyser told investigators they stabbed Leutner to appease Slender Man, a fictional horror character. The girls were 12 at the time.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

