House passes The Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act

The threats are being investigated by law enforcement.
Newest Update on the Alice Creek fire: It is up to 29,252 acres in size and at 15% containment. According to a press release from Alice Creek Fire Information, rain fell in the Alice Creek Fire area last night and received up to a quarter inch of precipitation.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.
Flathead Valley law enforcement and the FBI are investigating several threats made against Montana schools. Texts and emails came in Wednesday, first to Columbia Falls schools before spreading to other schools throughout the night and into Thursday morning. T
The Great Falls Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify this man who is suspected to have burglarized the Great Falls Food Bank/Meals on Wheels building on 12th Avenue North. GFPD says the incident happened early this morning.
This morning, the House passed The Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act with a vote 233 - 175. This act is supposed to prevent known alien gang members from entering the U.S. and expedite their deportation if caught in illegal activity. It also exempts gang members from immigration benefits such as asylum.
Medicaid provider rates will be reduced across the board by one percent leaving hundreds of adults and even children without these much needed mental health programs.
CMR High School got a big change Wednesday that benefits students in both the STEM and athletic fields. They are broke ground on a new building thanks to the Great Falls community. The new addition comes from the nearly 99 Million dollar levies passed last year.
