House passes The Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act

This morning, the House passed The Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act with a vote 233 - 175. This act is supposed to prevent known alien gang members from entering the U.S. and expedite their deportation if caught in illegal activity. It also exempts gang members from immigration benefits such as asylum.

Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte voted for this measure and released the following statements:

“Americans need to be assured their communities are safe. It’s one of the foremost responsibilities of government,” Gianforte said.

“Dangerous transnational gangs like MS-13 want to do us harm and threaten our way of life. They jeopardize the safety and security of our communities,” Gianforte said. “They bring with them a scourge of violence, and they make their money in drug and human trafficking.”

“The Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act provides law enforcement officials with the tools they need to combat these gangs, making our communities safer and more secure,” Gianforte said.