Meals on Wheels burglary suspect

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office issued a press release to notify the public of a change of address for a Tier 3 Sexual Offender named Phillip John Dozier who recently moved to 28 Ashuelot Hill Road in Fort Shaw, Montana. The Sheriff's office says he is a Level 3 Sexual Offender whose Risk assessment is high.

