4th Annual "Wing Fling" at Heritage Inn

Join StaRadio and sponsors from throughout the community for the annual “Wing Fling” at the Heritage Inn!

This year’s event will take place on Friday, September 22nd. Doors open at 6:00pm, with free wing sampling and complimentary beer until 9:00pm. The event will feature live music from the Cold Hard Cash Show.

Organizer Shawn Hertel says not only is the night a great way to sample and rate our local beers and wings, but provides a safe environment for folks to have fun and learn more about the food scene in our community. Beer samplings are from the Mighty Mo Brewing Company, Black Eagle Brewery, and The Front.

Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, and there is a $5 military discount. Those tickets can be purchased at both Albertsons locations, Kaufman’s Menswear, and the Heritage Inn.

There will also be a chicken dance and frozen chicken bowling, will proceeds benefiting CASA Can in Great Falls.

Winners will be awarded a variety of prizes, including a single day pool side room and $100 gift certificate for a bar/restaurant and plaque. Runner-up will get a single day pool side room and a $50 gift certificate.

For more information about the event, call the StaRadio station at 761-2800.