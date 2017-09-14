Verizon is cutting off service to rural Montana - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Verizon is cutting off service to rural Montana

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Verizon Wireless is taking heat from not only customers, but from our own Senator. After the company sent out letters saying they are discontinuing service to rural Montana.

We reached out to Verizon and in a statement, Verizon said over 900 customers are affected. Those customers collectively have over 2,000 consumer lines.
But Senator Tester did not taking the news lightly
"Verizon doesn't get it.  Montana is a rural state. We don't have coverage everywhere, when you don't have coverage you have roaming charges," said Sen. Tester.

Verizon said it is because these customers live out of the Verizon coverage area...and exceed what they pay each month

"Ok so to kick people off of their plan because they have roaming charges in a rural slash frontier state like Montana is totally impractical and it's the wrong thing to do they need to reinstate these customers,"said Sen. Tester.

We spoke to  Ruth Scheffelmaer, from Malta, who got one of these letters. She said they have been with Verizon for almost 10 years. While she was on the phone with a  representative, she was told  they use too much data, even though they are on the unlimited data plan. To make matters worse, even if Ruth is able to find a new provider, it is not guaranteed that her family's current smart phones will work. That is because their alternative provider, Triangle Communications, does not have the same type of phone in their system. 

Overall, Ruth said it is been a frustrating experience.

"I don't think its fair that they didn't research this, you know they just popped up with the forty five dollar unlimited data, they did research everybody, where they live or anything so we pretty much have to go to a different provider to get new phones and everything else when they didn't do their job, " said Scheffelmaer.
They have until October 17th to find a new provider or go without cell service.

