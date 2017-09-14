Montana Air National Guard deployed to fight fires

The threats are being investigated by law enforcement.
Newest Update on the Alice Creek fire: It is up to 29,252 acres in size and at 15% containment. According to a press release from Alice Creek Fire Information, rain fell in the Alice Creek Fire area last night and received up to a quarter inch of precipitation.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.
Flathead Valley law enforcement and the FBI are investigating several threats made against Montana schools. Texts and emails came in Wednesday, first to Columbia Falls schools before spreading to other schools throughout the night and into Thursday morning. T
We are receiving reports of multiple power outages throughout the downtown Great Falls area. Viewers tell us they are currently "sitting in the dark," and have been since about 8:00pm Thursday evening. Reports indicate the outages are along 1st and 2nd Avenue North, but several lights are on along Central Avenue. It is unclear how many customers are currently affected, or what caused the outage. We will continue to update you as we learn more.
Great Falls - The NWS in Great Falls say it's been 93 days..or more than three months since we've seen this much rain in the Great Falls area.
This time of the year, tourist season is coming to a close for the National Parks and Forests so you may be thinking of getting some peace and quiet on the trails, but instead-a hungry bear might be just around the corner.
Join StaRadio and sponsors from throughout the community for the annual “Wing Fling” at the Heritage Inn! This year’s event will take place on Friday, September 22nd. Doors open at 6:00pm, with free wing sampling and complimentary beer until 9:00pm. The event will feature live music from the Cold Hard Cash Show. Organizer Shawn Hertel says not only is the night a great way to sample and rate our local beers and wings, but provides a safe environment for folks to ha...
