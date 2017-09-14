Great Falls Public Schools are prepared for active shooters

Tammy Lacey, Superintendent of Great Falls Public School System said, there are safety protocols in place for armed intruders.

She added she is confident in the training her staff receives and is positive they are equipped to handle situations like the one in Spokane.

Since the very first day of school until now they have been practicing not only for active shooters but lock down situations and also threats.

She said, "every situation is different so if we were evacuating due to a gas leak for example that would have a different set of circumstances that say a bomb threat lets be vigilant and lets make sure we have our protective mind set in gear and ready to deal with whatever today brings us."



Although she did not want to talk about the frequency of the rehearsals because that's part of the safety protocol she did add that if situations arise... families will be properly notified on the location and status of your child.