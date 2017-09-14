Power outages reported in downtown Great Falls

UPDATE: NorthWestern Energy reports about 1,915 customers are affected. Right now, it appears as though a power pole fire is to blame. Crews are currently working to restore power.

We are receiving reports of multiple power outages throughout the downtown Great Falls area. Viewers tell us they are currently "sitting in the dark," and have been since about 8:00pm Thursday evening.

Reports indicate the outages are along 1st and 2nd Avenue North, but several lights are on along Central Avenue. It is unclear how many customers are currently affected, or what caused the outage. We will continue to update you as we learn more.