Released Hydrocarbons cause sheen on Missouri River

In a press release Calumet Montana Refining says a small amount of released hydrocarbons migrated into state-owned storm water sewer, causing a sheen on the Missouri River.

Local, regional and federal authorities were notified upon the discovery of the release this afternoon. Emergency response crews along with the Calumet Incident Response Team placed absorbent booms on the river to collect any hydrocarbons and prevent them from advancing down the river.

“Our first priority is the safety of our employees and the local community. We took all necessary and appropriate actions to effectively contain the release,” said Wayne Leiker, Plant Manager.

“We remain committed to engaging in safe, environmentally sound work practices at all of our sites,” Leiker added. “We want to express our gratitude to the employees and local first responders for their quick, effective response and professional management of this event.”